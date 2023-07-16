Orrington Old Home Week kicks off

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Despite the grey, wet weather, Orrington Old Home Week is still on.

A tradition that used to celebrate with pageants and parades carries on with some new activities.

Orrington Old Home Week Committee President, Dick Campbell said, “It goes back generations, well before I was born. There were five of us that got together in 2013, I think, when Orrington was 225 years old, and said, ‘let’s bring back Orrington Old Home Week.”

And some old traditions returned in 2013, like the Endless Yard Sale.

This year, they have 100 yard sales covering 70 miles.

“It’s a real hit! We get calls from Florida to the Maritimes, and people plan their vacation to come to the yard sales.”

Sunday also featured the SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta where numbered rubber ducks were released into the stream and collected.

Rayce Ross’ duck was the second duck down the river and won second place.

Ross said, “You just have a heck of a blast. It’s super fun to come here with your friends and family members. It’s really fun to win a trophy, but it’s not always what you win. Sometimes losing sometimes when it’s all about life.”

After eleven years of organizing Old Home Week, the current committee is looking for fresh faces to take the reigns and continue this tradition.

As the current committee celebrates this year, they’re happy to have had the chance to do it.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. It’s good to have all the organizations working together, so Orrington is on the move,” said Campbell.

