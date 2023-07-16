New Hampshire police arrest man after Walmart parking lot killing

A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in...
A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday

Latest News

Four people were arrested after following a month-long investigation into drug trafficking at a...
4 arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Veazie
Heavy rain and storms will push in from west to east across the state Sunday afternoon
Kick For Cass
Shine On Cass holds 8th annual Kick For Cass all-day game
Mosquitoes ‘bug’ Central Texans more this year; how you can keep the insects away
Experts advise on how to avoid illness from mosquitoes