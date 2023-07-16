Kozy Korner closes its doors

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Sunday is the last day of business for Kozy Korner in Orrington.

Earlier this month, they announced they will be closing their doors.

The store is currently for sale, inventory is being liquidated, and the owner says he’s donating food items to a local group home.

The Kozy Korner crew says the community has been understanding.

Staff member, Mariah Roberts said, “Everyone’s really accepting of it.”

Staff member, Abby Lawrence said, “Yeah, Mike’s put a lot of time and effort both into the store, into the community, you know, into his employees and he’s a really great person to work for, and so, it’s hard to see what he’s going through losing the store, and not only the store, but a sense of community, as well as his employees, which I know he is struggling with a lot, but, you know, he’s putting on a good face right now. We were calling him our work done last night.”

We did speak with owner, Mike LaBrie.

He told us quote, “The overall loyalty of this community and my staff has been amazing, and I’m very grateful for it.”

He added the Kozy Korner won’t be gone forever, just for a little bit.

