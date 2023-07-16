Heavy rain and flash flooding risk this afternoon and overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system will push into northern New England today. We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and fog with a few areas of patchy drizzle early this morning. Then through about mid morning to early afternoon showers begin to push their way into Bangor while a more persistent area of heavy rain and imbedded thunderstorms builds over western Maine. The heavy rain will begin to spread eastward over the course of the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, rates of 1-2″ per hour possible, and training thunderstorms will drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time prompting flooding concerns statewide. The National Weather Service has issued a Areal Flood Watch across the entire state that goes into effect at 2 p.m. this afternoon and is set to expire by around 6 a.m. Monday morning. There is a slight risk for Flash Flooding across the majority of the state with the greatest risk, moderate, across western Maine. A wide spread 1-3″ of rain is likely from the central highlands through the Bangor region and Downeast, around .5″ to 1″ expected across far northern Maine, and the highest totals are expected to be across western Maine where 3-4+″ is possible. Locally higher amounts are likely any where across the state with heavier embedded thunderstorms. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 70′s inland and lower 70′s along the coast. The threat for the heaviest rainfall for eastern areas of the state will be this evening into the overnight hours. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will begin to taper off from west to east early Monday morning. Overnight lows will once again be mild, only dropping into the upper 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast.

Showers will linger into Monday morning, then dry out by late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will be decreasing through the afternoon leading to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A cold front on Tuesday will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. But the good news is, this cold front will finally bring a break to the humidity by the second half of next week. Dewpoints will drop into the lower 60′s and upper 50′s making it feel much more comfortable compared to where we have been. High pressure will also move in, bringing drier & brighter conditions Wednesday through Thursday. Howevr the chance for an isolated shower or storm is still possible on both days.

TODAY: Showers AM, then heavy rain and storms this afternoon and overnight, poses risk for flash flooding. Highs reach the 70′s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and storms poses flash flooding risk. Lows drop into the upper 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain ending west to east early AM. Then drying out with brightening skies. Highs reach the low to mid 80′s inland and mid 70′s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Cold front with scattered showers and storms PM. Highs reach the lower 80′s inland and mid 70′s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower, humidity begins to break. Highs reach the upper 70′s and low 80′s statewide.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity. Highs reach the upper 70′s and low 80′s statewide.

