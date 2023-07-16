4 arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested and another is facing charges after Veazie Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Hobson Avenue Saturday.

The search warrant follows a month-long investigation into drug trafficking at the home.

Authorities say mushrooms, prescription drugs, marijuana, and fentanyl were recovered during the search..

Richard Curtis, 50, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating probation.

Christopher Mansell,, 50, of Veazie was arrested for aggravated trafficking of drugs and violation of conditions of release.

Police also arrested Angel Allen, 41, of Bangor for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and George Purvis, 34, of Bangor was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement says additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.