Shine On Cass holds 8th annual Kick For Cass all-day game

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Soccer players from all over the state came to Thomas College Saturday for the 8th annual Kick For Cass.

The event is an 11-hour continuous soccer game in memory of an Oakland teen who tragically lost her life in an accident in 2014. The 11 is to represent Cassidy’s jersey number when she played on the Messalonskee High School soccer team.

Girls and boys high school teams played for the first half of the day, but community teams and open adult games were opened in the afternoon.

“I think it gives people an opportunity to do something with their grief,” Cassidy’s mom and Shine On Cass founder and executive director Monica Charette explains about the event’s importance and overwhelmingly positive reception year after year. “A lot of these people were close with Cassidy so that gives them a place to share their loss, but also gives them opportunity to do things in the community to support their local friends and neighbors. People want to do something, and why not play soccer? It’s something she loved to do.”

Shine On Cass Foundation holds many other community events and initiatives to give back and continue Cassidy’s legacy, including a scholarship program.

For more information, visit Shine On Cass’ website.

