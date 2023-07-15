Rally car passenger dies after crash in Oxford County

A rally car passenger died in a single vehicle crash during the annual Forest Rally Race in Oxford County on Friday, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A rally car passenger died in a single vehicle crash during the annual Forest Rally Race in Oxford County on Friday, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened near Lower Richardson Lake on South Arm Road in Township C.

The passenger in the car, Erin Kelly, 48, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the driver of the car failed to negotiate a left turn and lost control, hitting a tree on the passenger side.

We’re told helmets and restraining devices were worn.

The crash remains under investigation.

