Northeast PS800 Asphalt Sled Series underway at Winterport Dragway

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) -A couple passing storms delayed the start of the Northeast PS800 Asphalt Sled Series.

The annual race held at Winterport Dragway was slated to begin at nine this morning.

The rain cleared up at 10:30, but crews had to spend a few hours drying the track.

With sleds reaching speeds up to 140 miles per hour, a wet track would be quite dangerous.

Despite the delays, racers and spectators remained in high spirits.

”Obviously we come in hoping to win. Me and my dad, my brother, we’re all racing so we’re hoping to at least get podium, but you’re just coming here to have fun. You see everybody every once in a while.” said Austin Romano, a competitor at today’s race.

“The improvements are just awesome. You know the cars that are coming out are top notch. It’s just the place to be. I don’t care how bad it was raining today.” said Douglas Heath who was there to watch.

Competitors have come in from all over New England, but many are also local to the area.

Today’s activities wrap up at 6, but there is another day of both car and sled races scheduled for tomorrow at the dragway.

