Mostly dry with some pop-up showers and storms possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be the better of the two weekend days, mostly dry with some showers. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Some showers and thunderstorms are moving through portion of northern Maine this morning and another smaller batch of showers and storms moving through Bangor region region. Both batches of showers will continue to push northeastward over the course of the morning. Other than those areas of showers and storms we are starting off with mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog along the coast. Once the showers move out this morning, most of the region will begin to dry out. Clouds will begin to break apart into the afternoon leaving us with some partial sunshine for the second half of the day. The sun and humid airmass will fuel the threat for some pop-up showers and storms mainly across northern Maine during the afternoon but the rest of the region will remain dry. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 70′s with some spots touching the 80′s for inland locations. Isolated showers and storms will fizzle out with the loss of daytime heating as we get into tonight. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will fill back in overnight as well as some areas fog developing, especially along the coast. it will be mild tonight, with overnight lows only dropping into the mid to upper 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast.

A low pressure system will will move out of the Mid-Atlantic region and push northeastward into New England come Sunday. An initial band of heavy showers and storms, associated with a warm front, will move through the region from south to north Sunday morning. Then a more persistent area of heavy rain and thunder storms will develop across western Maine by mid morning, associated with a cold front, and then spread eastward through the afternoon and evening. With high moisture content in the atmosphere any showers and storms that develop can drop a lot of rainfall in a short amount of time leading to the risk of flash flooding statewide. However, the greatest risk for flash flooding looks to be just west of the Augusta area. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70′s inland and lower 70′s along the coast.

Showers will linger into Monday morning, then dry out by late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will be decreasing through the afternoon leading to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A cold front on Tuesday will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. But the good news is, this cold front will finally bring a break to the humidity by the second half of next week. High pressure will also move in, bringing drier & brighter conditions Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Some showers this morning, then mostly dry across the state this afternoon and evening with some pop-up showers and storms NW of Bangor. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s some spots touching the 80′s inland.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms fizzle out, mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast.

SUNDAY: Heavy rain and storms in the afternoon lasting into the overnight hours will lead to state wide flash flooding risk, greatest risk will be just west of Augusta. highs reach the 70′s, winds SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Some showers in the morning will give way to drier and brighter conditions for the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 80′s inland and 70′s along the coast.

TUESDAY: Cold front with showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 80′s inland and upper 70′s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a much needed break from the humidity. Highs reach the mid 70′s to lower 80′s statewide.

