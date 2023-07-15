Experts advise on how to avoid illness from mosquitoes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s summertime and health experts in Maine are sharing tips on how to protect yourself from illnesses from pesky mosquitoes.

"If you start to see some of those more severe signs or even if you experience flu like symptoms in the summer, it's a good idea to talk to your health care provider and let them know, 'Hey, you know, I went camping the other weekend or I was out in the backyard with a cookout and I got bitten by a bunch of mosquitoes,' just so that they can have mosquito borne diseases in their mind," says Infectious Disease Health Educator Megan Porter.

Maine CDC Shares Tips to Avoid Illnesses from Mosquitoes

As mosquito activity increases over the summer months, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) urges residents and visitors to take precautions against exposure to mosquitoes and mosquito bites. In Maine, mosquitoes spread diseases including Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE), Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV), and West Nile virus (WNV).

Many infected people show no symptoms. Others experience mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and weakness. Some people may experience severe symptoms, including:

· Vomiting

· Neck stiffness

· Loss of coordination

· Speech difficulties

· Confusion

· Seizures

· Encephalitis

· Meningitis

If untreated, some infections can lead to death. If you experience any of these symptoms following a mosquito bite, call a health care provider immediately.

The best protection against all mosquito-borne diseases is to prevent mosquito bites. Maine CDC recommends:

· Wearing long sleeves and long pants

· Using an EPA-approved repellent on skin and clothing

· Taking extra precautions at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

· Using screens on windows and doors

· Draining artificial sources of standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs

· Taking steps to prevent mosquito bites when traveling

To protect your pets from mosquito bites, speak to your animal’s veterinarian. If you have horses, inquire about vaccinations against EEE and WNV.

Maine CDC tests mosquitoes for EEE and WNV throughout the summer months, beginning in July. Weekly arboviral surveillance reports for this season will begin later this month and historical reports are available at www.maine.gov/dhhs/vectorborne.

