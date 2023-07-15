Day of Joy takes place at Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -There was a good turnout today on the Bangor Waterfront for the first annual Day of Joy.

This new event consisted of worship, family friendly fun, and helping those in need.

The Rock Church, New England Bible College, and Glenburn Evangelical were only a few participating organizations that helped today get off to strong start.

Much of the event’s aim was to help the homeless and this was done by offering clothes, haircuts, a pancake breakfast and barbecue lunch all free of charge.

”People are so grateful. I work at a food pantry and you put some food in somebody’s hands and the look in their eyes when you just help someone like that. That just says it all. I can’t tell you how that feels unless you actually do this.” said volunteer Jim Michaud.

“We’re planning on it being at least once a year. this is our pilot basically. We’re just getting this going, so, our plan is to do this every year.” said Michael McDonald, another volunteer who helped organize the event.

Day of Joy wrapped up at five today, but organizers are already scaling things up as they continue planning for next year.

