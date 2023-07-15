Car fire spreads to home in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt during a vehicle fire that spread to a neighboring house in Vassalboro, causing damage to both Friday.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. on Hussey Hill Road.

Emergency responders arrived to find a fully involved vehicle fire just ten feet from a home.

Vassalboro Fire says that due to the scene location being out of the hydrant district, Winslow Fire was requested with a Tanker and crew as a precaution.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the house sustained damage to the exterior, but is still habitable.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

