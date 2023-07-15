Car fire spreads to home in Vassalboro

A fire damaged a Vassalboro home and a vehicle parked nearby Friday evening.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2023
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt during a vehicle fire that spread to a neighboring house in Vassalboro, causing damage to both Friday.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. on Hussey Hill Road.

Emergency responders arrived to find a fully involved vehicle fire just ten feet from a home.

Vassalboro Fire says that due to the scene location being out of the hydrant district, Winslow Fire was requested with a Tanker and crew as a precaution.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the house sustained damage to the exterior, but is still habitable.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

Posted by Vassalboro Fire Department on Saturday, July 15, 2023

