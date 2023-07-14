World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love. (KBOI)
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

Copyright 2023 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief through administrative fixes
A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm...
Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters, becomes the fifth named storm of the year
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday