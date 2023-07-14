Stolen vehicle involved in multiple crashes on Maine highway, police say

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Canton man is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and causing multiple crashes on Interstate 295 Friday morning.

State police say a black Jeep Renegade was reported stolen from Portland. A trooper spotted the vehicle headed south on I-295 in Brunswick after reports that the driver had just stolen gas from a gas station in Richmond.

When the trooper tried to stop the Jeep, police say the driver sped away. The trooper chased the vehicle for about five miles before breaking off in Freeport due to heavy traffic and what police called “erratic passing” by the driver.

Police say the driver of the Jeep then caused a minor crash at mile 17 in Yarmouth, but no one was hurt.

About six miles later, police say the Jeep hit a car in Falmouth, causing minor injuries to two people inside.

Police say the driver of the Jeep, Shawn Dame, 32, ran through the woods and then went into the bathroom of a business on Presumpscot Street in Portland and called a cab. Employees at the store called the police, and officers were able to arrest Dame.

He was charged with eluding, driving to endanger, exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and operating after suspension.

