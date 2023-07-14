Police: Suspect arrested in V-F-W theft investigation

Police were able to identified 35-year-old Ryan Hast of Morrill using surveillance video from...
Police were able to identified 35-year-old Ryan Hast of Morrill using surveillance video from the post.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Police in Belfast say they have a suspect in custody for the theft of a trailer at the local V-F-W post.

Police were able to identified 35-year-old Ryan Hast of Morrill using surveillance video from the post.

Officers spotted the vehicle which fit the description, stopped the vehicle and then arrested Hast who they believed committed the crime.

Hast was then transported back to the Belfast Police Department and then booked at Waldo County Jail where he is being held on cash bail.

Members of the Randall Collins V-F-W Post 3-1-0-8 have been through a tough time recently.

Over the past couple of weeks, cans and bottles were stolen from their donation collection and their P-O-W/M-I-A memorial was vandalized.

And then the trailer was stolen.

Belfast police officers hopes this will soon bring closure for the members of the post.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Orrington Old Home Week endless yard sale.
Orrington Old Home Week starts Friday
Fitzsimons is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in a 2:00 p.m. hearing.
Convicted Maine Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter Kyle Fitzsimons receives more than 7 year sentence
Belfast
Belfast PD and Our Town Belfast team up for Summer Movie Series by the water
Maine State House
Maine budget committee approves pay increases for governor and lawmakers