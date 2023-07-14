Police: Suspect arrested in V-F-W theft investigation

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Police in Belfast say they have a suspect in custody for the theft of a trailer at the local V-F-W post.

Police were able to identified 35-year-old Ryan Hast of Morrill using surveillance video from the post.

Officers spotted the vehicle which fit the description, stopped the vehicle and then arrested Hast who they believed committed the crime.

Hast was then transported back to the Belfast Police Department and then booked at Waldo County Jail where he is being held on cash bail.

Members of the Randall Collins V-F-W Post 3-1-0-8 have been through a tough time recently.

Over the past couple of weeks, cans and bottles were stolen from their donation collection and their P-O-W/M-I-A memorial was vandalized.

And then the trailer was stolen.

Belfast police officers hopes this will soon bring closure for the members of the post.

