Plan worth $70 million to help Maine farmers impacted by PFAS approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A state advisory commission has approved a plan worth $70 million to help Maine farmers impacted by PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals.

About $30 million will go toward farmers to replace lost income.

Another $20 million will be available for the state to purchase and manage contaminated property that farmers want to sell.

$11 million will be used for research, and another $7 million will go toward health-related initiatives.

According to the state’s PFAS fund director, Beth Valentine, more than 50 Maine farms have been found to be contaminated with forever chemicals

She believes Maine is leading the way when it comes to combating PFAS contamination.

”The best of my knowledge, we are the only state in the nation that has this safety net, this very comprehensive safety net that not only is looking out for the well-being of the impacted farmers through the direct assistance, but has these other elements: the research, the land acquisition, and the health initiatives,” said Valentine.

Valentine adds while more research and work needs to be done in Maine to combat the problem, this is a short-term solution that will support both farmers and protect the food supply.

