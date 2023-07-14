Pittston fair is back for the 71st year

PITTSTON, Maine (WABI) - It is called Maine’s Friendliest fair for a reason.

From steers to the historical museums, locals say it comes together as a family.

“Hi! Welcome to the Pittston Fair,” Drew Laverdiere said.

The fair has been around for 71 years.

“We are a small community, and a lot of people just come and gather and talk and catch up,” Kim Pelletier, secretary of the fairs association said.

The food and rides are great, but so is the history. That’s important to Kris Weeks Oliveri.

“I believe in preserving people’s memories. That’s mostly what it comes down to,” Weeks Oliveri said.

As the Secretary of the Pittston Historical Society, she enjoys teaching people about the history of the town, especially the younger generation who will someday carry the torch.

“Showing people who are growing up now what it was like, what maybe their grandparents or their great-grandparents or however far back it goes, lived with and what they did, I think that’s important,” Weeks Oliveri said.

Lexi Benner says she’s been going to the fair ever since she can remember, and so has her mother. While she is the 2022 Maine Strawberry Princess, one of her favorite things to do is to care for her steers.

“We feed him, we wash him, we have to dry him,” Benner said.

She also tends to the piglets and enjoys the pig scramble.

“I just like seeing all the little kids trying to grab the pigs. I think it’s cool,” Benner said.

Just like Benner, Lydia Moreland says she enjoys the responsibility that comes with being a strawberry princess.

“We go around and we help with the things like the historical museum or the exhibition hall. or like the gates and stuff,” Moreland said.

While volunteering and having fun at the fair, she says she tries to learn about the culture and the history, a memory she can pass down one day.

“I think it is important to learn how times were before and why they did certain things so that we can make sure we don’t make the same mistakes,” Moreland said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.