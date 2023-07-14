Orono fire crews respond to kitchen fire in apartment building

Officials said box caught fire on kitchen stovetop
Orono fire responds to apartment building fire(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono fire officials responded to a small fire in an apartment building on July 14.

At approximately 3:30pm crews responded to 95 Main Street in Orono for a report of smoke in the building.

Once crews arrived, they were met with heavy amounts of smoke coming from an apartment kitchen on the first floor.

“Apparently some family members had been in and had been doing some cleaning and moving stuff for one of the tenants and had accidentally set a box on fire which was located on the stove through the process of moving,” said Geoff Low, fire chief of the Orono Fire Department.

“They bumped one of the nobs accidentally and it was enough to get the box going so we had a small kitchen fire there.”

Chief Low said they evaluated two people for smoke inhalation, however, they were not transported to the hospital.

He said everyone was able to evacuate the building before it caused any further issues.

Crews got the fire out and ensured the air quality was clear for people to go back inside.

