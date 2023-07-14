Old Town hosts 1st Free Community BBQ & Movie Night

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - If you cruised through the city of Old Town the evening of July 13, you may have smelled some BBQ and heard some impressive tunes.

That’s because the city hosted a Free Community BBQ and Movie Night at the Riverfront Park.

Locals had the pleasure of listening to tunes by the 195th Army Band while they were on tour.

If anyone got hungry they were able to have some burgers and hot dogs with more than a few side refreshments for free.

Local officials were happy to bring the community together for some relaxation, entertainment and even better company.

“Everybody is welcomed and that’s what I want,” said Justin Russell, provider of the BBQ.

“I don’t want people feeling that they can’t come down because they think one way or dress one way, who cares, we’re all people and that’s what we need to remember.”

The idea stemmed from a post on the Old Town community Facebook page.

One thing led to another and now the community is looking forward to more than a few movie nights to enjoy the rest of the summer season.

“It’s important to create those traditions that bring the community together, get people hanging out in our downtown,” said EJ Roach, director of economic and community development for Old Town.

“A lot of the time people live in a community where they don’t know their neighbors, so events like this bring people together over a meal, listen to some music and watch a good movie in the park on a nice summer night.”

To keep up with the events you can follow the Old Town Community Facebook page.

