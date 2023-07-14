Mostly Dry Saturday. Heavy Rain Sunday Afternoon/Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stationary front has positioned itself across parts of northern & western Maine. This front will be guiding some showers & storms to our south northwards along the coast this evening. There will also be the chance for developing storm across the Mountains along the front.

A few of these showers will remain intact overnight, but for most of the region expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of locally dense fog. The best chance for any fog will be along the coast. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

For the weekend, Saturday looks to be the best day as we will have mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower or two possible. These will be nothing to cancel any outdoor plans. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. A better chance of showers & storms will be on Sunday. Sunday morning will have lots of clouds and a few spot showers but most of the rainfall arrives by the afternoon. Heavy rain & thunderstorms will move into western Maine by early afternoon.

These will spread eastwards through the afternoon & evening. Heavy rain with the threat of flash flooding will be possible statewide with the highest threat south & west of Augusta. Most of our region will see our heaviest rain into the evening hours.

Highs on Sunday in the 70s & low 80s. Showers will linger into Monday morning and drier & brighter conditions by the afternoon.

A cold front on Tuesday will bring the chance for scattered showers & storms with highs in the 70s & 80s. This cold front will finally bring a break to the humidity by the second half of next week. High pressure will also move in, bringing drier & brighter conditions Wednesday through Friday.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers with overcast skies. Areas of dense fog with lows in the 60s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A quick passing shower or two. Highs in the 70s & 80s & humid. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with isolated showers in the morning. Heavy rain & thunderstorms by the afternoon & evening. The threat of flash flooding exists. Highs in the 70s & humid. SE wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: A few showers in the morning. Drying out with brightening skies into the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Humid.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms with highs in the 70s and 80s. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with finally some relief from the humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

