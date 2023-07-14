Make-A-Wish Maine grants boys wish to go to Legoland

HARTFORD, Maine (WABI) - A 12-year-old boy from Hartford, Maine, is on the trip of a lifetime.

Isaac Cote is being treated for a brain tumor.

Yesterday, Make-A-Wish Maine granted his wish for a trip to Legoland in California.

He and his family left the Portland Jetport after arriving in style in a limo.

He said building with Lego pieces helped him through difficult treatments and long hospital stays.

His wish is the 1,800th granted by Make-A-Wish Maine since the state chapter was founded more than 30 years ago.

Make-A-Wish Maine grants wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.