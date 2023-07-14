Maine’s only air ambulance service names new CEO

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As LifeFlight of Maine, the state’s only air ambulance service, celebrates 25 years of caring for and transporting Mainers, their longtime CEO has announced he is stepping back.

Thomas Judge is the founder and Executive Director of LifeFlight of Maine and the LifeFlight Foundation.

He has served as an EMT and paramedic for over 40 years.

Under his leadership, LifeFlight of Maine has received numerous awards for safety, innovation, and clinical excellence.

Judge will continue to serve the organization in a supporting role as project officer.

Transitioning into his role of chief executive officer, starting in October, is Joe Kellner.

Kellner has been involved with LifeFlight of Maine since 2009 and has more than 20 years of experience in emergency medical services.

Judge tells us working in healthcare right now is challenging but exciting.

He says Maine has come a long way in EMS, and he’s looking forward to stepping back from the front lines to support the team.

“There’s no other healthcare provider that gets to serve every community in Maine, every hospital, every EMS service, fire, rescue, and public safety. We get to be a part of all of that. That’s a unique gift in all of our lives, so we say thank you,” Judge said. “All of us have put our hands on patients, worked on Christmas, worked on New Year’s, worked nights and weekends. That part is our fabric. That’s Joe’s fabric.”

“As far as what I hope to bring to the table, steady leadership, somebody who knows Maine, the EMS system in Maine, and the healthcare systems in Maine,” Kellner said. “I try to live up to Tom’s compassion for the people of Maine. He sets the bar high, and I’ll aspire to serve in the same way Tom has.”

Since 1998 LifeFlight of Maine has cared for more than 36,000 patients from every community and hospital in the state.

