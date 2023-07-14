Local artists support public library with Paint the Peninsula fundraiser

BLUEHILL, Maine (WABI) - Local artists are capturing scenes to support a community staple.

This week, over 90 artists are auctioning off paintings as a fundraiser for Blue Hill Public Library.

Paint the Peninsula presents artists of all ages and experience, featuring a range of abstract and realistic renditions of natural scenery, wildlife, and local buildings.

“The local community comes into the library, sees the paintings. We have QR codes on each one, and they can learn all about the artists through those codes and get directly do a bidding platform,” explains Jill Knowles, a member of the Blue Hill Public Library board. “People come in and they’re looking for their favorite artists, but they’re also, because they’re local scenes that are painted, they’re looking for their favorite views.”

The profits from the auction are split between the artists and library.

“Raising money for this library is a no-brainer because this is the heart and soul of this community,” comments Leslie Anderson, a participating artist.

Anderson has been painting the peninsula every year since the auction’s inception twelve years ago.

As an artist, Anderson describes one of the best things about the event, “It’s just that experience of being profoundly connected to a place and looking at it in this very particular way.”

Her entries this year include two paintings depicting the sights at Blue Hill’s WoodenBoat Pond and Salt Pond in Sedgwick.

“For me, it’s a way to commit to connect with the place that I live in a more delightful and meaningful way than just, you know, looking at something, snapping a picture and going on my way. To actually stand here at this pond and WoodenBoat and just look, this took me three hours,” describes Anderson.

The week-long auction culminates Saturday night with a reception at the Blue Hill Public Library. This event is a perfect destination for novice art collectors or those who want to support public resources and local artists.

Non-attendees can still participate online until Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit Blue Hill Public Library’s website. To register, donate, or participate in the auction virtually, visit this link.

