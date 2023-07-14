Holbrook wins 8-10 District 3 Softball Championship

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Holbrook is going to the State 8-10 Softball Championship in Ellsworth this weekend after capturing the District 3 title.

The team will open its State Tournament run on Saturday at 4 p.m. (WABI)

The Holbrook All-Stars won the 8-10 District 3 Championship with team chemistry.

“It’s really fun. They’re all really nice and fun to hang out with. We play really well together. I think we work really good together too,” said Mallorie Haulk, catcher.

“We’re just good because everybody’s patient and good with each other. Everyone just focuses on each other,” said Sophie Tardiff, shortstop.

They’ve built a close bond all summer.

“I really like supporting my team. I think everyone else does. It’s a lot of fun,” said Zoe Wallace, third base.

“We’re working together. We had a good catcher and pitcher (combination, plus) a good infield,” said Aliyah Hintz, pitcher

Holbrook has also featured twin sisters Emma and Nora Osborne.

“It’s been really fun. We’ve had a lot of good hits and plays,” said Emma Osborne, rightfielder

“It’s been fun because we’ve got a lot of good hits and (a defensive) outfield and infield. We get a lot of outs,” said Nora Osborne, centerfielder.

The All-Stars are dialed in to make a deep State tournament run.

“We paid attention. We didn’t fool around in the dirt. We kept on hitting. Even though if we struck out, we still had a positive attitude,” said Raelene Wilson, centerfielder.

“I just feel like we have might have a chance at winning,” said Natty O’Neill, rightfielder.

Their journey’s not over yet.

The All-Stars will start their State Tournament schedule against the District 6 champion out of Cumberland-Oxford, on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ellsworth’s DeMeyer Field.

