Eastern Maine football faces referee shortage for high school season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine high school football official boards may need to work together to fill all the assignments on the schedule this season.

The Eastern Maine Board of Football Officials is looking to build on its roster of 47 officials before the season starts. The board needs at least five officials at each of its seven to nine games per week. (WABI)

“We’re asking for help. Our numbers are extremely low. I think the pandemic has a little bit to do with it. People want to stay with their families more. Of course, I’m going to be very honest: you’ve got to have a little thick skin to do this. If you can get away with listening to mom and dad, sometimes they’re just getting some frustration out that’s not even about the game. If you have a little bit of thick skin and you want to join us, we’d love to have you,” said Tim Kenney, varsity games assignor.

The board needs at least five officials at each of its seven to nine games per week.

“You’ve got to have the three key ingredients. You’ve got to have the players, coaches, and officials. We’re just here to provide the service for the kids. We love this. I’ve been doing this for 43 years. We’re not in it for the money. We just enjoy the Friday night of the experience and camaraderie with the kids. That’s what it’s all about,” said Kenney.

Cohen School training sessions start on Aug. 10 and run on Thursdays at 6 p.m.

“I can tell you immediately after you’ve had some mechanics and classes, we will put you right in doing some Pop Warner games. Probably before the season’s out, you’ll be doing JV games and junior high. Last year, we even had the new guys stepping in and doing some varsity games. We’re hoping not to do that because I want people to stick around. I don’t want to put them in situations that they’re not ready to do, but unfortunately sometimes that happens. If we have a lot of people in the class, that’ll be better, especially when we look down the road,” said Kenney.

Kenney wants to see more officials join a great experience.

“We do it because it’s for the love of the game, pure and simple. We love what we’re doing. We really enjoy every Friday night. I can tell you, through this organization, I’ve made lifelong friends. To me, that’s what it’s all about,” said Kenney.

They’ll get to see outstanding high school athletes up close.

Kenney added that the average age of officials on the Eastern Maine roster is 57-58 years old, so it would be great to see former players step up to stay in the game.

Early assignments would be in sideline roles.

