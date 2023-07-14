Collins announces more than $7 million in public safety equipment purchases for Maine

Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
(WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has announced she has advanced more than $7 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for public safety equipment purchases and law enforcement agencies throughout Maine for the next fiscal year.

The appropriations bill was officially approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and still must be passed by Congress.

The bill includes more than $4 million for the Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency to replace aging public safety communications equipment.

It also includes $750,000 for the City of Belfast to purchase communications, dispatch, and other equipment to support public safety and criminal investigations.

