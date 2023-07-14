Challenger Learning Center one step closer to $2 million in federal funding

Challenger Learning Center of Maine
Challenger Learning Center of Maine(NASA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor non-profit that lets kids learn STEM fundamentals through space exploration is one step closer to getting more than $2 million in federal funding.

The Challenger Learning Center is on the list of organizations included in a federal funding bill.

If approved, the funding will go toward STEM learning for Maine students relevant to NASA’s mission objectives.

”They actually get to try a STEM job for a day, they get to come experience that as a middle schooler, and that can be powerful. And that can start the conversation again earlier before high school so they can start to think about, wow, this is something I like, and all those other fun things that are important. Teamwork, communication, but really saying, okay, now, is this something you might be interested in? And here’s how you could do that,” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director.

Sen. Susan Collins says the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill that includes the funding.

It must still be approved by the full House and Senate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Pittston fair is back for the 71st year
Pittston fair is back for the 71st year
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Collins announces more than $7 million in public safety equipment purchases for Maine
Local artists support public library with Paint the Peninsula fundraiser
Local artists support public library with Paint the Peninsula fundraiser