Challenger Learning Center one step closer to $2 million in federal funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor non-profit that lets kids learn STEM fundamentals through space exploration is one step closer to getting more than $2 million in federal funding.

The Challenger Learning Center is on the list of organizations included in a federal funding bill.

If approved, the funding will go toward STEM learning for Maine students relevant to NASA’s mission objectives.

”They actually get to try a STEM job for a day, they get to come experience that as a middle schooler, and that can be powerful. And that can start the conversation again earlier before high school so they can start to think about, wow, this is something I like, and all those other fun things that are important. Teamwork, communication, but really saying, okay, now, is this something you might be interested in? And here’s how you could do that,” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director.

Sen. Susan Collins says the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill that includes the funding.

It must still be approved by the full House and Senate.

