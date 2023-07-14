Campers blast off in Astronaut Academy Camp

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the past week, campers at the Challenger Learning Center have been preparing for the final test of their Astronaut Academy Camp.

On Friday, they put their training to the test in the center’s Mission Simulation.

Before an astronaut blasts off into space, they take part in a pre-mission press conference.

TV5 was on hand to learn more about these young astronauts.

“I’ve always been interested in space. It’s been something I’ve liked ever since I was young,” said camper Alex R.

“You can discover more things. And (in) space, you don’t know what’s out there,” camper Harrison P said.

“I learned a lot here. It has a lot of education, and it’s really fun, and there’s really everything you can do, everything you can dream of. You can make a bunch of new friends and sometimes meet with the people you’ve already met,” said camper Janvi D.

The camp teaches science, teamwork, and much more.

Including what it feels like to be an astronaut.

“I thought this would be a nice opportunity to figure out what it’s like,” camper Levi C said.

On board, they faced plenty of challenges.

“I think that one of the biggest challenges that we faced this week was building the Mars habitat,” said camper Samuel D.

A vital test to conquer if one is planning on travelling through the stars in the future.

“If you’re gonna be an astronaut in this century, you’ve got to know what it’s like to be on Mars,” camper Jacob G said.

These may be small steps the campers are taking today, but their love of science could one day help us take a giant leap for mankind.

