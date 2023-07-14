Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, died at age 19 earlier this month. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested Thursday by New York City police officers and federal drug agents on charges of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, according a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the arrest.

Marks was expected to appear in federal court later Friday. There were no online booking records for Marks’ arrest Friday, and it couldn’t be determined if she has an attorney who might speak on her behalf.

Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. His cause of death remains under investigation, a spokesperson for the city medical examiner’s office said.

Rodriguez’s mother, Drena De Niro, announced her son’s death on Instagram. In response to a question to her post, she wrote that her son died after “someone sold him fentanyl laced pills.”

Rodriguez was the son of Drena De Niro, the oldest child of Robert De Niro, and artist Carlos Mare.

Like his famous grandfather, Rodriguez was an actor had appeared with his mother in projects including Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of “A Star is Born.”

Robert De Niro said after Rodriguez’s death that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.” A representative for him didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the arrest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income...
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says