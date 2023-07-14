Afternoon & Evening Showers/T’storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will stall out along the border with Quebec today. This will provide us with a chance for some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms today. The best chance for these will be across northern and western parts of the state. Any showers or thunderstorms that develop could produce very heavy rainfall. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine possible later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures today will top off in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the night tonight. Areas of dense fog are likely tonight as well. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70°.

Our Saturday looks to be a decent day and will definitely be the best day of the weekend. It looks like a weak ridge of high pressure will slide overhead which will help to keep shower and thunderstorm chances minimal during the day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine possible. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day but again... those chances look minimal right now and the majority of the day is looking dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80°. A disturbance forecast to move into the area on Sunday will bring us a better chance of showers and thunderstorm for the second half of the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Sunday. Rainfall in any of the showers or thunderstorms could be very heavy at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. It will be warm and humid both days with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. A cold front is forecast to cross the state later Tuesday and Tuesday night. It looks like this could bring us some relief from the humid weather toward midweek.

Today: Mostly cloudy, some breaks of sun possible later this morning through the afternoon. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible especially north and west of Bangor. Humid. Highs between 74°-83°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Lows between 62°-68°. Light southeast wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Some breaks of sunshine possible especially late morning through the afternoon. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 72°-81°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

