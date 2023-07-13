Winthrop police have a potential suspect in the case of stolen camper in Monmouth

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - Winthrop police say they have a potential suspect in the case of stolen camper in Monmouth.

Winthrop Police Chief Paul Ferland says the camper was reported stolen in April in Fayette.

He says they learned of the camper while conducting an interview on a property in Monmouth.

Ferland says they ran the information on the camper and determined it was stolen.

He says they found other stolen property in the camper that was taken during the theft in Monmoth.

Ferland says the camper is still at the police station in Winthrop, and the sheriffs department is still investigating the theft.

The owner has been notified.

