What to know before you go on your next flight through Maine airports

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer is here and Bangor International Airport is busy.

They’re seeing the season’s uptick in passengers, and they may not have seen the peak of it.

According to TSA, BIA is currently screening approximately 1,500 passengers a day and they only expect that number to go up.

“It’s been pretty busy all across the country, across New England, and even here in Maine at Portland and Bangor. We’ve seen numbers surpass last year’s numbers already, and we haven’t hit August and August typically tends to be the busiest month at Maine airports,” said Dan Velez, TSA’s New England Region Spokesperson.

As travel can already be stressful, TSA reminds folks to be prepared when flying.

In addition to arriving two hours before your departure and having your boarding pass and ID ready, there are other things to keep in mind while moving through security.

“What’s great about the security lines here at Bangor and Portland is we have new computer tomography, 3-D x ray scanners. And with those scanners, they allow passengers to keep their laptops, their cell phones in their carry-on bag. You no longer have to take those out and put them into a separate bin, which would slow the line down. So, one of the things we’d like to tell folks is have everything inside of your carry-on bag, your change your keys, your wallet, your phone, no need to take those items out, do everything in your carry-on bag. That way when you get through and you go on to the other side, you can grab your back and go,” said Velez.

And many forget what they can and cannot bring on board, which can slow down the line.

Thankfully, TSA has an app for that.

“What that app allows you to do is, it, you can tailor it, the dashboard to the airports that you frequent. And then you can also click on can ‘I Bring,’ and it brings up a list from A to Z on anything that you can or cannot carry in your carry-on bag or your checked bag. That way, you kind of get an idea of when the airport is going to be busy based off of the history on that app. And then of course, you can see what you can and can’t bring to the security lines,” said Velez.

And there’s good news for PreCheck parents and guardians.

“If you’re 17 and under, and you’re traveling with your guardian or your parents, you can go through TSA PreCheck line. You don’t have to have TSA PreCheck.”

For more information, you can go to TSA.gov or download the My TSA app on your phone.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.