Vinalhaven man killed in single-vehicle crash

BANGOR, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - A Vinalhaven man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

The crash on Pequot Road happened Wednesday around Noon, according to the publication.

Emergency responders tried reviving the driver, 67-year-old Randall Farnham but he passed away a short time later.

No one else was in the car.

Authorities say it appears Farnham suffered some type of medical event leading up to the crash.

