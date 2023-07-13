Vinalhaven man killed in single-vehicle crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - A Vinalhaven man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

The crash on Pequot Road happened Wednesday around Noon, according to the publication.

Emergency responders tried reviving the driver, 67-year-old Randall Farnham but he passed away a short time later.

No one else was in the car.

Authorities say it appears Farnham suffered some type of medical event leading up to the crash.

