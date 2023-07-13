Twitter seeks end to US oversight of data use as FTC’s Lina Kahn goes before House committee

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of...
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices.

The FTC has been watching the company for years since Twitter agreed to a 2011 consent order alleging serious data security lapses. But the agency’s concerns spiked with the tumult that followed Elon Musk’s Oct. 27 takeover of the company.

In March it was disclosed that the FTC was investigating Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter and trying to obtain his internal communications as part of ongoing oversight into the social media company’s privacy and cybersecurity practices, according to documents described in a congressional report.

Twitter paid a $150 million penalty in May 2022, about five months before Musk’s takeover, for violating the 2011 consent order. An updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy-protection program as well as beefing up information security.

X Corp., now Twitter’s corporate name, has filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, for a protective order and relief from the consent order.

In the filing, Twitter asks the court to “rein in an investigation that has spiraled out of control and become tainted by bias, and to terminate a misfit consent order that no longer can serve any proper equitable purpose.”

The filing states that the FTC has issued 16 demand letters to X Corp. since Musk’s takeover of Twitter, in comparison to approximately 28 demand letters it issued in the decade-plus period it oversaw Twitter’s compliance with the prior consent order.

The order seeks a stay that would prevent the FTC from deposing Musk.

“X Corp. has responded to this avalanche of demands as best it can, responding promptly to FTC inquiries and producing more than 22,000 documents to date,” the filing states. “The FTC’s overreach has now culminated in a demand to depose Mr. Musk, who is not, and never has been, a party to the consent order.”

A hearing date is listed for Aug. 17, but the filing states that a hearing may occur on such other date and time as the court may order.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
LNL: Federal jury finds gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue eligible for death penalty - clipped version