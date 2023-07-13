Otisfield man sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing children

OTISFIELD, Maine (WABI) - An Otisfield man who recorded himself sexually abusing two children has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Law enforcement officials say Travis Kimball, 22, who pleaded guilty in January, abused the children, ages 3 and 7, recorded the acts on his cellphone, and attempted to share the images.

Prosecutors describe Kimball as a predator whose jobs put him in close proximity to children, including one he abused at a day care where he worked.

His defense attorney said in court documents Kimball understands his actions were “unconscionable” and he’s getting treatment.

Sentenced for sexually abusing young children (WABI)

