Orrington Old Home Week starts Friday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Friday kicks off Orrington Old Home Week

As the town turns 235, folks are celebrating with a whole week of festivities starting off with the Endless Yard Sale and continuing with a rubber duck race, a 5K, a wiffle ball tournament, and a cornhole tournament.

With a week of food and fun, there’ll be something for everyone.

For more details, you can go to Orringtonoldhomeweek.com, or check out their Facebook page.

