New York men charged in drug trafficking scheme in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two New York men are in custody after police say they were caught selling fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine from a Bangor apartment building.

Sheldon Wray, 34, and Tiquan Bracey, 32, are both charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

For the past several months, MDEA agents have been investigating the sale of drugs at an apartment at the corner of Parker and Third Streets in Bangor.

During the investigation, undercover officers say they were able to purchase drugs.

Authorities searched apartments inside the building Wednesday.

Officials say they found more than $18,000 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Wray and Bracey are being held at the Penobscot County Jail without bail.

