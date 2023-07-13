More Clouds, Warm & Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will be on the increase today as low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. As the low approaches, we’ll have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly over far northern and western parts of the state. With more clouds expected today, temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday but still plenty warm especially away from the coast. Look for highs to reach the low to mid-80s across the interior this afternoon. Coastal areas will stay in the 70s today due to the clouds and a southeast breeze. A few isolated showers, maybe a thunderstorm will be possible tonight as a cold front approaches. Otherwise we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and overnight lows in the 60s.

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be spinning to our west for Friday through early next week. Disturbances wrapping around the low are forecast to move through New England Friday through Tuesday. These disturbances will give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each of the days through Tuesday although none of the days look like complete washouts. The main concern with the shower and thunderstorm chances will be the potential for some very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding issues. Temperatures for Friday through the weekend will mainly be in the 70s to low 80s. Dewpoints are expected to be in the mid 60s to around 70° continuing our humid stretch of weather into next week.

Today: Increasing clouds. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows between 62°-68°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs between 74°-81°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

