Maine artist donates gallery proceeds to Thomaston animal shelter

Maine artist donates $4K to Thomaston Animal Shelter(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A MidCoast animal shelter is getting thousands of dollars thanks to the generosity of a Maine artist.

James Zoller recently presented a $4,000 check to the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston.

The money came from proceeds of Zoller’s recent exhibit, “Life in Color,” at the Craignair Gallery in Spruce Head.

The humane society says the donation will help provide food, shelter, and medical care to homeless pets in need.

