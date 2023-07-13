Late Afternoon/Early Evening Scattered Storms Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few showers have developed across the far northern border. The rest of the region has partly cloudy skies along with warm and humid conditions. A cold front will move through parts of western New England by early evening. This will bring the threat of severe storms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds to parts of Vermont & New Hampshire. Unfortunately, the threat of more flash flooding does exist for that region. By the time the front reaches western Maine, it will be closer to midnight and the storms will quickly fizzle out as they cross the border. For our region, the rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies, areas of locally dense fog and lows that will be in the 60s.

Some changes to our Friday forecast as the aforementioned cold front will slowly move across the state. This will bring the chance for late afternoon early evening showers & storms. It is a very low threat, and most locations will remain dry. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with the humidity sticking around.

For the weekend, Saturday looks to be the best day as there will be a mix of sun & clouds and a passing shower or two possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. A better chance of showers & storms will be on Sunday. Most of Sunday morning looks to be dry, but by the afternoon showers & storms will cross the region. Highs on Sunday in the 70s & low 80s. Showers will linger into Monday morning and drier & brighter conditions by the afternoon.

Tuesday will have another chance for a few passing showers, but overall, most locations will remain dry. By Wednesday, an area of high pressure will begin to build into the region. This will bring drier & brighter conditions into the second half of next week. It will also bring a break to the humidity!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of locally dense fog. Lows in the 60s with a SSE wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with late afternoon/early evening showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & low 80s. SSE wind 5-15 mph. Humid.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a stray shower or two. Highs in the 70s & low 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

MONDAY: A few showers in the morning. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Humid.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms with highs in the 70s and 80s. Humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with finally some relief from the humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

