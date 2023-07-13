Freedom’s Chris Letourneau working as NASCAR car chief

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WABI) - Freedom’s Chris Letourneau has risen through the ranks of NASCAR pit teams to become the car chief of Cole Custer’s No. 00 car in the Xfinity Series.

Letourneau works on Cole Custer’s No. 00 car (WABI)

He joined Stewart-Haas Racing to work with Custer’s team in December after stops with Joe Gibbs Racing and Petty GMS Motorsports.

Letourneau’s responsibility on race day is to be ready to quickly jump in and assess damage on the car.

“Well, when something goes wrong, everybody’s looking at you because you’re the guy directing everything, along with the crew chief. It took a little bit to get used to, but I feel like I’ve fallen into it pretty easily the last few years, especially working with really experienced drivers,” said Letourneau.

Letourneau said he wants to win his third Xfinity Series Championship.

Custer is third in the points standings as the team turns to the Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday at 3 p.m. on USA Network.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.