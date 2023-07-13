Freedom’s Chris Letourneau working as NASCAR car chief

Letourneau works on Cole Custer’s No. 00 car
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WABI) - Freedom’s Chris Letourneau has risen through the ranks of NASCAR pit teams to become the car chief of Cole Custer’s No. 00 car in the Xfinity Series.

Letourneau works on Cole Custer’s No. 00 car
Letourneau works on Cole Custer’s No. 00 car(WABI)

He joined Stewart-Haas Racing to work with Custer’s team in December after stops with Joe Gibbs Racing and Petty GMS Motorsports.

Letourneau’s responsibility on race day is to be ready to quickly jump in and assess damage on the car.

“Well, when something goes wrong, everybody’s looking at you because you’re the guy directing everything, along with the crew chief. It took a little bit to get used to, but I feel like I’ve fallen into it pretty easily the last few years, especially working with really experienced drivers,” said Letourneau.

Letourneau said he wants to win his third Xfinity Series Championship.

Custer is third in the points standings as the team turns to the Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday at 3 p.m. on USA Network.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Topsham native wins tournament by 11 shots
Caleb Manuel wins Maine Amateur Golf Championship
He is set to compete in GloblJam 2023 this week
Maine’s Kellen Tynes earns spot on Canadian U23 National Team
Maine's Kellen Tynes earns spot on Canadian U23 National Team
Maine Farmington’s Abby Minott reacts to winning NAC Woman of the Year award