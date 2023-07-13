Electricity rate increases are going in effect this month

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission held a press briefing on rate increases going in effect this month.

The increase will affect CMP and Versant customers but at different rates.

CMP customers will see a net increase of about five-dollars per month while Versant customers will see a thirteen-dollars per month increase.

Commissioner Chair Phil Bartlett says the purpose of the rate increase is to help support increasing costs of operations and to enhance reliability in the system.

He says both power companies filed for a rate case which was approved with stipulations requiring both companies to meet service quality metrics.

If they don’t, Barlett says there are penalties that would result in customer refunds.

“We do recognize that these increases are significant and there are programs available to help those who are struggling. The first thing you should do if you are having difficulty paying your bill, is to contact utility to see if they have various payment programs or rates you may be able to apply for. If you are having trouble working through the utility, call the Maine Public Utilities commission, we have a consumer assistance division here and they can help you to navigate this process as well,” Barlett said.

Versant customers will see another rate increase in January which would be an additional five dollars a month.

