Convicted Maine January 6th Capitol rioter Kyle Fitzsimons faces sentencing hearing

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, the most seriously charged and convicted January 6th Capitol rioter from Maine, will learn how many years he’ll spend in prison on Thursday.

Fitzsimons is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in a 2:00 p.m. hearing before Judge Rudolph Contreras, who found Fitzsimons guilty on all 11 counts, including seven felonies, last year after a four-day trial in which Fitzsimons had waived his right to a jury.

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence Fitzsimons to 15-and-a-half years in prison for violently trying to overturn democracy and assaulting law enforcement officers, as seen on voluminous Capitol surveillance and police body camera videos.

Trial evidence and testimony showed Fitzsimons in a four-minute spree throwing a wooden arrow bow like a spear and striking a Washington Metropolitan police officer who was wearing a helmet in the head; pulling the mask off another officer, who then inhaled searing pepper spray; and dragging a Capitol Police sergeant by his riot shield strap to the ground, injuring his shoulder; and with his fists flying, twice wading into the phalanx of officers protecting the Capitol’s western terrace entrance.

Fitzsimons lived in New York and Rhode Island before moving to the town of Lebanon, Maine, with his wife and their young daughter.

On January 5, 2021, he drove alone in his pickup truck to Washington to join thousands in a protest over former Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat by Joe Biden.

Bragging about the event in a phone call to a meeting of his town selectmen the next day, Fitzsimons said, “Trump was the lion leading an army of lambs to change the corrupt fraud that had been perpetuated.”

The riot temporarily blocked Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results but didn’t derail the peaceful transfer of power.

Fitzsimons didn’t testify at trial but will have an opportunity to address the court at sentencing.

Fitzsimons has already served and will receive credit for two-and-half years, the time he’s been jailed since his arrest a month after the Capitol riot.

Six other men who lived or are from Maine have been charged for participating in the riot --

Glen Simon, Nick Hendrix, Josh Colgan, Chris Maurer, Todd Tilley, and David Ball.

So far, 1,069 people in nearly all 50 states have been charged in the investigation, and 594 have pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., which is handling all of the cases.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.