ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Caleb Manuel held a two-day lead at the Maine Amateur Golf Championship at Samoset Resort, and he never looked back in the final round.

Topsham native wins tournament by 11 shots (WABI)

The Topsham native and University of Georgia golfer won the event for the third time with a finish of -13 for the tournament.

Topsham native wins tournament by 11 shots (WABI)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.