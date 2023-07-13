Belfast PD and Our Town Belfast team up for Summer Movie Series by the water

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - “We started talking about how can we maybe partner or get involved with an event that would be fun for families and something that both the families, the residents, and police department could enjoy together,” said Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier.

After the Belfast Police Department connected with Our Town Belfast, they began preparing for a series of movie nights over the summer.

“I went down and met with them, and they all said yes. And so, I came back and said we’re excited this is going to happen,” said Chief Cormier.

The film viewings will take place at Steamboat Landing Park at dusk.

“We’re pretty excited. It’s just a fun night for families to get out, enjoy a movie with the kids, and be by the ocean, little bit of an ocean breeze under the stars. It can’t get any better than that.”

The event is free to the public, and the Belfast Police Department says they’re looking forward to interacting with the community in a fun way.

“I always say it’s the fun part of the job is connecting with the community in events like this,” Chief Cormier said.

“if you see us out here when you come out on Friday, come up to us, say hi. Underneath this uniform, we’re just another person. This is what we do for a living,” said Belfast Police Sergeant Rick Smith.

In addition to officers handing out popcorn and talking with kids, Belfast’s favorite four-legged officer also plans to make an appearance.

“Spud will go around and interact with all the kids. The kids will be able to come up and meet Spud if they haven’t already,” said Belfast K-9 Officer Jonathan Guba.

“Once the movie starts, we’ll have to tame him down a little bit because Spud’s going to be pretty excited to have all the kids out there,” said Chief Cormier.

The first showing is slated for Friday July 14 at around 8:18pm. They’ll be showing Horton Hears a Who!

For more information regarding future movie nights, you can visit the Our Town Belfast website.

