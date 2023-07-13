Bangor hospital receives $200K grant to improve access for mental health services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor is in the middle of a massive expansion. A local bank is stepping up to help with the project’s completion.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recently awarded $200,000 to the Acadia For All campaign.

The grant will support all aspects of the ongoing project, including the new 50-bed, private room, inpatient pediatric wing.

Northern Light says the funds will go a long way toward enhancing outpatient programming, too.

One of the ways the hospital is showing its gratitude is by naming a portion of the new pediatric day treatment center in the foundation’s honor.

At last report, the new space was still on track to open early next year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.