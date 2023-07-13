Bangor hospital receives $200K grant to improve access for mental health services

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor is in the middle of a massive expansion. A local bank is stepping up to help with the project’s completion.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recently awarded $200,000 to the Acadia For All campaign.

The grant will support all aspects of the ongoing project, including the new 50-bed, private room, inpatient pediatric wing.

Northern Light says the funds will go a long way toward enhancing outpatient programming, too.

One of the ways the hospital is showing its gratitude is by naming a portion of the new pediatric day treatment center in the foundation’s honor.

At last report, the new space was still on track to open early next year.

