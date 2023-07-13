195th Maine Army National Guard band playing free Old Town show Thursday

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - They say nothing in life is free. Try telling that to the City of Old Town.

There’s something for everyone at Riverfront Park Thursday night, and it’s all free of charge.

The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. with a BBQ dinner.

Then at 6:30 p.m. the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band will perform.

After that, you’re invited to stick around for a showing of the movie Field of Dreams at around 8:30 p.m.

It’s part of a series of community events Old Town is hosting this summer.

The next two are planned for July 26 and August 23.

Donations are accepted, but not required, to keep costs low and fund future events.

For more information visit the City of Old Town Facebook page.

