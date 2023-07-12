Very Warm & Humid Today, Isolated Showers & T’storms This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A very warm and humid day is on tap for our Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping off in the 80s to near 90°, warmest inland. Those temperatures combined with dewpoints in the upper 60s to possibly low 70s, will lead to heat index values around 90° in spots. A cold front will move into the state this afternoon and bring us a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon hours. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce very heavy rainfall and possibly some strong winds. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will move out this evening followed by partly cloudy skies and patchy fog for the overnight hours. Overnight will drop back to the low to mid-60s for most spots.

Clouds will be on the increase during the day Thursday as low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. As the low approaches, we’ll have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be spinning to our west for Friday through early next week. Disturbances wrapping around the low are forecast to move through New England Friday through Tuesday. These disturbances will give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each of the days through Tuesday although none of the days look like complete washouts. The main concern with the shower and thunderstorm chances will be the potential for some heavy rainfall. Temperatures for Friday through the weekend will mainly be in the 70s to low 80s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Highs between 80°-88°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 59°-67°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.