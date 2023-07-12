Town of Southwest Harbor still uneasy after termination of former police officer

Residents came forth with frustrations of hiring process
Southwest Harbor Town meeting July 11
Southwest Harbor Town meeting July 11(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The town of Southwest Harbor held a meeting July 11 focusing on more than a few items.

However, the main area of focus was the former Southwest Harbor police officer terminated from the department after just two days.

Richard Strout was recently hired by the department, however, signatures from over 100 town residents expressed their distrust in him.

It was quickly learned that Strout was terminated in 2011 from the Machias Police department after being accused of sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching women while placing them under arrest.

Southwest Police Chief John Hall broke down the extensive hiring process and the board mentioned their concern and discussions about Strout.

However, the public was not satisfied with an unclear answer of how exactly this happened and how they can trust town officials again.

“We have one person that can hire, and we have a board that was briefed on this, where’s the public trust in that?,” said a town resident.

“I’m sorry you had a lot of victims of this man living in this community and being briefed on that, there has to be some duty to protect your community.”

Town residents still had questions after the session ended however the board did discuss ways to prevent this from happening again.

As of now their focus is to regain the community’s trust.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

shooting
Officials: Berwick man killed in shooting forced his way into home
Penobscot Job Corps
Penobscot Job Corps
1901 Maine Flag
Skowhegan company manufacturing original 1901 Maine flags
Garden drinking station
My Maine Gardens: garden drinking station