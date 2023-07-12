Town of Southwest Harbor still uneasy after termination of former police officer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The town of Southwest Harbor held a meeting July 11 focusing on more than a few items.

However, the main area of focus was the former Southwest Harbor police officer terminated from the department after just two days.

Richard Strout was recently hired by the department, however, signatures from over 100 town residents expressed their distrust in him.

It was quickly learned that Strout was terminated in 2011 from the Machias Police department after being accused of sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching women while placing them under arrest.

Southwest Police Chief John Hall broke down the extensive hiring process and the board mentioned their concern and discussions about Strout.

However, the public was not satisfied with an unclear answer of how exactly this happened and how they can trust town officials again.

“We have one person that can hire, and we have a board that was briefed on this, where’s the public trust in that?,” said a town resident.

“I’m sorry you had a lot of victims of this man living in this community and being briefed on that, there has to be some duty to protect your community.”

Town residents still had questions after the session ended however the board did discuss ways to prevent this from happening again.

As of now their focus is to regain the community’s trust.

