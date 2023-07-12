Tips for responsible spending during online shopping sales

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been online over the past couple of days, you might have noticed there are a ton of sales going on.

It’s not just Amazon Prime Day. Other retailers are promising major deals, too.

“It’s almost like a Christmas in July thing,” said Seth Poplaski, community engagement manager, University Credit Union.

It seems like everywhere you look online this week, there’s a sale going on. Most notably, Amazon Prime Day, which gives members steep discounts on an ever-changing selection of items.

Seth Poplaski of University Credit Union is sharing some tips for tips on spending responsibly.

“Wants versus needs,” Poplaski said. “You know, there are things that you need, and there are things that you can find, and these deals where it would absolutely serve you. There are some things that are wants, and they aren’t necessarily bad in theory, but if it’s something where you haven’t budgeted for that, or it’s something that you’re really not knowing if you’re going to be using it in a few months, you know, really take a step back. Think about it. Be mindful.”

Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Best Buy are among other retailers looking to get in on the action this week.

With all those offers, little purchases can add up, especially if you’re using your credit card. If you do swipe your card, try to pay it off in full every month.

“If you look at the APR, you can see that some of them are quite high, and for carrying a balance that high, it can really be detrimental. It can come back to bite you. So, you’re buying something that’s on sale, but if you’re not ready to pay it off in full and you have that high interest credit card, you could really end up spending more in the long run. You shoot yourself in the foot,” Poplaski said.

His biggest tip of all: set a budget and stick to it.

“I give the example: you could buy something that’s 50% off. So, if something was normally $100 and you only spent $50 on it, but it’s not something you actually need or you’re going to use in the long run, you didn’t save 50%. You just spent $50 of your budget somewhere else,” he said.

Check with your financial institution. Many, like UCU, will help you come up with a plan that works for you.

“If you know that Prime Day or Black Friday or whatever the sales are coming up, build it into your budget. So, even if you buy something that is not necessarily a need at that moment, you budgeted for it. So, it’s not something that you really need to be concerned about, and you already have that money set aside,” Poplaski said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.